In a shocking move, Terance Mathis has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Morehouse College. Kyle T. Moseley of HBCU Legends reported the move via his social media account.

“Morehouse College has parted ways with head football coach Terance Mathis, per sources,” Moseley posted on his social media account on Wednesday evening.

Mathis, a former Atlanta Falcons standout, was hired as the institution's head coach in February 2024. Mathis was drafted by the New York Jets in 1990 after an outstanding career at the University of New Mexico, where he excelled as a two-sport athlete in football and basketball. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons in 1994, recording 111 passes and ranking third in the NFL for touchdown receptions. These remarkable achievements earned Mathis a well-deserved selection to the Pro Bowl that season.

In 1998, he made his first postseason appearance, playing in Super Bowl XXXIII for the Atlanta Falcons. During the Super Bowl, he led the Falcons in receptions with seven for 85 yards, including a three-yard touchdown catch. Mathis left a lasting legacy with the Falcons, becoming the team's all-time leader in touchdowns and receptions.

Before his time at Morehouse, Mathis had prior coaching experience. He served as Offensive Coordinator and Inside Receivers Coach for Savannah State in 2011 & 2012. In his two seasons at the the helm of the Maroon Tigers, he saw some improvement altough his team still struggled. In the 2024 season, Mathis went 1-9 with his lone win coming against Kentucky State University. However, in 2025, it appeared as if Morehouse College football was starting to put a winning formula together.

They finished the season 3-7 but earned key victories that changed the conversation around the fortunes of the program. Most notably, they beat Tuskegee University in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic 27-20. But, it appears as if his incremental success was not enough, as Morehouse now looks for their next leader of the program.