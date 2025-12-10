The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics made one of the first notable MLB offseason trades, finalizing a deal that reflects both teams’ evolving roster strategies. As part of the Rule 5 Draft, the Red Sox landed right-handed reliever Ryan Watson, while the Athletics added versatile infielder-outfielder Justin Riemer. The trade came to fruition quickly Wednesday afternoon, adding intrigue to the winter landscape.

Watson, originally selected by the Athletics from the San Francisco Giants organization, joins the club as a needed bullpen boost. The 28-year-old pitched in Triple-A last season and brings steady command and swing-and-miss stuff. The Red Sox often look for undervalued arms through smart offseason moves, and Watson fits that approach well. His arrival gives the roster fresh depth and real competition heading into spring training.

On the other side, Riemer gives the A's a young, cost-controlled player capable of handling multiple positions. The 23-year-old was drafted by Boston in 2023 and impressed at High-A with strong plate discipline and contact skills. The move helps the Athletics continue building toward long-term flexibility and player development consistency.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the deal and highlight its simplicity.

“Red Sox trade Justin Riemer to A’s.”

The Rule 5 Draft exchange reflects clear value for both sides, as Boston gains needed bullpen upside and the Athletics land a prospect built for long-term growth. While the move is not a blockbuster, it highlights how each front office leans on smart scouting and efficient planning to shape its roster. The trade also shows how both clubs use the winter window to find talent that fits their timelines rather than chase splash moves that do not match their goals. It marks another steady step in the 2025 MLB offseason and adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing adjustments between the two clubs.