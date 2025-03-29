Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams didn’t miss his former teammate, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, make a game-winning shot from halfcourt in a 119-117 emphatic win against the Los Angeles Lakers. While Williams and the Thunder were capturing their historic 61st win of the regular season, Giddey drained a walk-off buzzer-beater in All-Star LeBron James’ face.

After Thunder practice, Williams reacted to Giddey’s absurd shot, which went viral on social media.

“I think we were playing or had just finished, but I saw it, which was super dope,” Williams said. “He’s playing extremely well. So, anytime one of our brothers leaves and plays well, obviously, you guys know, we support them. But yeah, I’m super happy for him that he’s figuring it out. He’s back to what he usually does, and it’s a pretty cool moment. Very rare thing, too.”

Williams and the Thunder will welcome Giddey back to the Paycom Center when they host the Bulls on Monday.

“I’m excited,” Williams said. “It’s always fun playing against Gid, and I think, obviously, whenever we’re playing against a former teammate, you try really hard not to make it a you versus you, but Thunder versus the Bulls.”

Still, Williams will undoubtedly cherish seeing his former teammate.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces, man,” Williams added. “You don’t know when the next time is you’ll see somebody, and you try not to take those moments for granted.”

Thunder's Jalen Williams says he keeps in touch with Josh Giddey via text and social media, with occasional exchanges on social media, such as responses on 24-hour Instagram stories.

Mark Daigneault’s reaction to Thunder making franchise history

Before Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplayed making franchise history, head coach Mark Daigneault took a moment to enjoy it.

Daigneault says he’s impressed with how his team has maximized its growth amid dedication and hard work.

“It’s just a special group of players that operate in a special way. They deserve special things to happen for them,” Daigneault said. “There [are] obviously more opportunities ahead of us. But the best thing about them is how they do it. The professionalism, the character, the connectedness; they play the way you want a team to operate. And they deserve everything that they earn, and they’ve earned this. So, they deserve it.”

The Thunder also extended their winning streak to eight straight, and will look to reach nine and their potential 62nd win of the season when they face the Pacers on Saturday.