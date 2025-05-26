MINNEAPOLIS — After losing Game 3, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams highlighted the Minnesota Timberwolves' sense of urgency, leading to their first win in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves avoided going down 0-3 with a historic 143-101 victory. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault alluded to potential lineup changes for Game 4. However, for Williams, his focus is on how hard Oklahoma City can compete at a higher level.

Williams addressed Thunder's competitive approach during the morning shootaround on Monday.

“For both teams, it comes down to competing at a really high level, and see who can do that for as much consistency as possible. That's been our main thing in the playoffs,” Williams said. “You always try to match or exceed what your opponent's doing. That kind of goes for both ways. So, I would definitely say how hard you can compete and how hard you can pay attention to detail, and try and do that for as long as you can for each game.”

Still, losing by 42 points in the playoffs hits differently, as Williams reminded reporters of the Thunder's resilience.

“We're a team that don't make excuses. When you lose by that much, it kind of makes you wanna learn more about yourself than it does if you play a really good game and you lose by one,” Williams said. “So, I feel like they both have their benefits of ups and downs. But, yeah, it's easy to kind of flush that one and just be like, ‘alright, that wasn't us.' Obviously, we got to come with it because they're a really good team. Then, go from there.”

Mark Daigneault hints at potential lineup changes for Thunder

After Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' strong take on losing Game 3, head coach Mark Daigneault discussed potential changes to his approach in Game 4. It wouldn't be the first time we've seen Daigneault surprise an opposing team with unexpected lineups and changes, which the Thunder head coach didn't dismiss as unlikely.

Daigneault says the fluidity of his lineup changes throughout the regular season is handy during the playoffs amid the Western Conference Finals.

“We keep everything fluid for a reason so that it’s not these seismic events when we change a lineup at any point in time,” Daigneault said. “We changed the starting lineup during the season, coming out of halftime; we changed the rotation almost nightly in the regular season and playoffs; we try to normalize that for situations where we can be opportunistic.”