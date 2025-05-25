The Oklahoma City Thunder were not able to carry their momentum from Games 1 and 2, and took a big 143-101 loss in Game 3 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. From the start of the game, the Thunder could not keep up with the Timberwolves, and they played from behind for the entire night.

Losing by 42 points should feel like a big deal, but Jalen Williams mentioned after the game that he's been through things worse than that.

“In college, I've lost by 60. It could always be worse,” Williams said.

There have been times throughout the playoffs when teams lose by a lot, but they end up regrouping and coming out more competitive in the next game. With how much the Thunder dominated in the first two games, maybe it was good for them to see a loss like this can help them realize that they're not invincible.

It will take a group effort for them to get back on track, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be the one who leads the way. After only scoring 14 points and having a bad shooting night, Gilgeous-Alexander knows what needs to be done for them to have a chance at winning the next game.

Thunder looking to bounce back from Game 3

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander shared where things went wrong for the Thunder in Game 3.

“To sum it up: we just didn’t have it. They obviously had it with the sense of urgency, knowing if they go down 3-0 it’s gonna be pretty tough,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But it felt they eased into the game and they didn't, and they blitzed us pretty early. And we were never able to get back because of it. They just came out with a sense of urgency and we didn't. On top of that, when we play a really good team, it looks like that. So, we gotta start and come out with a sense of urgency.”

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves in Game 3, finishing with 30 points and 30 minutes, and everyone else on the team followed suit. They made plays on both sides of the ball, and at the end of the day, it was too much for the Thunder to overcome.

The Thunder faced adversity at times in their previous series against the Denver Nuggets, but they were able to come out and win in seven games. They've shown that they can bounce back, and that's what they'll have to do in Game 3.