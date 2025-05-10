DENVER — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams turned in his best postseason performance before finishing the fourth quarter and overtime period with zero attempts in Game 3's 113-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walked off the floor smiling, a reporter asked Williams if the ball should have been in his hands instead of Gilgeous-Alexander, whose shooting struggles continued down the stretch of an overtime loss.

During his media availability, Williams addressed his lack of touches in a nail-biting finish that ended with an 11-2 Nuggets run in the extra period.

“When you have the best closer in the NBA, you get him spots where you want him to get to and you shoot the ball,” Williams said. “If I want to go force a shot, obviously, I can. But we have other talented guys on the team. I don't even think I shot one shot in that. I turned the ball over twice. So, I mean, those are opportunities to score. Great for others, too. I had my opportunities. I’m never gonna sit up here and complain about touches or something like that. I have the ball a lot.”

For Williams, the end of Game 3 came down to the team's inability to execute game-defining plays, while the Nuggets cruised to a nine-point win to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

“We have guys out there that can score and make big plays,” Williams added. “I actually thought we got pretty decent shots down the stretch. Just didn't make them in.”

Jalen Williams' 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-7 from deep, led the Thunder. He also had five assists and three rebounds, while Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points on 7-of-22 attempts, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was all smiles after Thunder loss

After losing Game 3, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn't let a group of Nuggets fans get a reaction out of him. After Gilgeous-Alexander took the blame for late-game execution, he explained why he was smiling.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the Nuggets fans during his media availability.

“It's easy to taunt when you’re up, and I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad, or anything like that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Nothing’s written. The series is not over, and we have a lot to be optimistic about. I didn't perform the way I did down the stretch, but I have an opportunity in the next game and the game after that to make up for it, and I'm optimistic about it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to even the series 2-2 in Game 4.