DENVER — Moments after losing Game 3 in a 113-104 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiled from ear-to-ear while walking off the floor facing a 2-1 deficit in his second-round series. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault cited familiarity in defending Nikola Jokic, his supporting cast of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. overshadowed Jokic's dud of a performance.

However, that's not what put a smile on Gilgeous-Alexander's face as he revealed during his postgame media availability. Instead, it was a group of Nuggets fans, taunting the MVP candidate. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the fans' taunting made him smile.

“Some fans were taunting me and I know how the game goes. I know how life it. It's easy to taunt when you’re up and I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad, or anything like that. Nothing’s written. The series is not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about. I didn't perform the way I did down the stretch, but I have an opportunity the next game, and the game after that to make up for it, and I'm optimistic about it.”

The Nuggets capitalized on an 11-2 game-closing run in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points on 7-of-22 attempts, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic joins Jayson Tatum with playoff dud despite Game 3 win
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Role players save Nuggets in Game 3 overtime slugfest vs. Thunder
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) shoots from under the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren claps back at Aaron Gordon’s claim about Nikola Jokic

Nuggets starters overshadow Nikola Jokic in Thunder loss

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is interviewed by ESPN broadcaster Jorge Sedano following the overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led in a historic win in Game 2, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic turned in one of his weakest offensive performances of the postseason. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-25 shooting, including 0-for-10 from deep, 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Murray's 27 points on 9-of-19 attempts led the Nuggets' offense. Gordon finished with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Porter Jr. added 21 points and eight rebounds. The Nuggets will host the Thunder in Game 4 on Sunday.