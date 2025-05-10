DENVER — Moments after losing Game 3 in a 113-104 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiled from ear-to-ear while walking off the floor facing a 2-1 deficit in his second-round series. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault cited familiarity in defending Nikola Jokic, his supporting cast of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. overshadowed Jokic's dud of a performance.

However, that's not what put a smile on Gilgeous-Alexander's face as he revealed during his postgame media availability. Instead, it was a group of Nuggets fans, taunting the MVP candidate. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the fans' taunting made him smile.

“Some fans were taunting me and I know how the game goes. I know how life it. It's easy to taunt when you’re up and I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad, or anything like that. Nothing’s written. The series is not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about. I didn't perform the way I did down the stretch, but I have an opportunity the next game, and the game after that to make up for it, and I'm optimistic about it.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Nuggets fans taunting him painted a smile on his face moments after losing Game 3: “It easy to taunt when you’re up… nothing’s written. The series is not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about” pic.twitter.com/R38OL27YmP — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets capitalized on an 11-2 game-closing run in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points on 7-of-22 attempts, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Nuggets starters overshadow Nikola Jokic in Thunder loss

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led in a historic win in Game 2, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic turned in one of his weakest offensive performances of the postseason. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-25 shooting, including 0-for-10 from deep, 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Murray's 27 points on 9-of-19 attempts led the Nuggets' offense. Gordon finished with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Porter Jr. added 21 points and eight rebounds. The Nuggets will host the Thunder in Game 4 on Sunday.