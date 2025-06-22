OKLAHOMA CITY — As experience between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers was a storyline throughout the NBA Finals, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams deemed the shifted focus towards Mark Daigneault and Rick Carlisle unnecessary ahead of Game 7. Daigneault is one win away from his first championship. His five years of experience include winning the NBA Coach of the Year award last season.

Then, he led the franchise to a record 68 regular-season wins before guiding the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years. At the same time, with over 35 years of coaching experience, one championship (2011), and an NBA Coach of the Year award (2012) to his name, Carlisle is undoubtedly the seasoned veteran between the two. Still, Daigneault’s impressive track record of guiding the Thunder back on track after losses in the postseason is undefeated.

For that, and the trust his All-Star forward has in not only himself but his teammates, too, Williams isn’t concerned over Game 7’s coaching matchup between Thunder's coach Mark Daigneault and Pacers' Rick Carlisle.

“I’m not too worried about the experience there, obviously. Rick is another great, probably Hall of Fame coach. I think Mark’s also getting better at coaching against him like the same way we would, as we get deeper into this run,” Williams said. “I feel like just from a playoffs’ lack of deep finals experience, as we’re as deep into the Finals as you could get with Game 7. So, I’m never worried about Mark and what’s going on with him.

“At the end of the day, Mark’s not gonna have to make shots on Sunday. So, it’s more about how we can carry out his game plan, and do that,” Williams concluded.

As the Pacers proved in Thursday’s win in Game 6, it’s going to take the Thunder’s utmost effort, as both teams are one step from capturing their respective franchise’s first NBA title.

Article Continues Below

Jalen Williams on Thunder’s mindset in Game 6 vs. Pacers

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams addressed his team’s mindset after Game 6, explaining it wasn’t the issue in his team’s first opportunity to clinch an NBA championship. Instead, it was the Thunder’s poor execution that led to a 108-91 loss, setting the Pacers up for an opportunity to win it all.

“I think we had the right mindset coming into it,” Williams said. “I think there was different things that we didn’t do in the game that hurt us. Closing out in the Finals is different from a playoff game because it’s the end of the season.”

Now, the NBA’s 2024-25 campaign comes down to a final matchup, winner-takes-all.