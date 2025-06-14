Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and his teammates enter Game 4 of the NBA Finals down 2-1. However, the deficit did not discourage the All-NBA player from having some fun with an Indiana Pacers fan before the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton receive most of the attention in this series. However, it was Williams who sent his own message before Friday's game tipped off.

Williams finished his warmup and was on his way back into the Thunder's locker room. As he normally does, the 24-year-old stopped to sign autographs. When one Pacers fan held out a team program for him to sign, Williams faked them out with his marker.

Jalen Williams trolled an Indy fan by fake signing his Pacers program 😭 (via @AlexMonahan100)pic.twitter.com/UnTwaUtPeb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oklahoma City fans hope that his move before Game 4 is a sign that he will come out of the gate strong. Williams has had a decent showing so far in his first NBA Finals. He averaged 20.7 points in the first three games, but his efficiency from the field and 3-point range has fans concerned.

Haliburton and Gilgeous-Alexander have cancelled each other out in the series, with the exception of the game-winning shot that won Game 1 for the Pacers. The Thunder's MVP guard needs his teammates to come along with him in order to even the series.

Williams and Chet Holmgren have had their moments in the postseason. However, the NBA Finals are a different beast entirely. In the fourth quarters of all three games, both young stars have struggled to maintain leads. For a team that struggles to win clutch games, their absence late in games hurts.

Williams silenced doubters in the Thunder's second round series against the Denver Nuggets. Despite finishing that series strong and following it up with a great showing in the Western Conference finals, his inconsistency has been a big point of emphasis.

If Oklahoma City wants to head home with the series tied 2-2, Williams needs to come up big. If he does, the Thunder could ride the momentum to the first title since the team moved from Seattle.