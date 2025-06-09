After the Oklahoma City Thunder got its revenge win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the contest itself was a blowout win fueled by immense efforts on either side of the ball. With the Thunder preparing for Game 3 against the Pacers, ESPN analyst Jay Williams pointed out the best trait of the team from Game 2, though there was a unique analogy he used.

Williams was on “First Take,” where the question was about the title series and emphasized how effective the defense of Oklahoma City was on Sunday. He would go as far as to compare it to a “pillow case on your face” that is “suffocating you slowly.”

“My thing is, I'm tired of saying…Indiana is great when the game gets down, but, like, why do I need to keep watching games to wait until they're 20 points down? Why are they always playing with the deficit? And that's kind of a problem I have with Indiana,” Williams said. “I think Indiana is a really talented team. I just think OKC is like a pillow case on your face, suffocating you slowly. That's how their defense plays.”

As soon as he said that, Molly Qerim pointed out how intriguing the comparison was, which led to a funny back-and-forth between the panel that also included Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins besides her and Williams.

Thunder's Mark Daigneault calls Pacers an “acquired taste”

While there were many impressive parts of the Thunder's Game 2 win over the Pacers, the team will need to keep it up. Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault spoke Monday about how Indiana is “an acquired taste,” according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, which has brought them to the NBA Finals.

“Indiana is kind of an acquired taste,” Daigneault said. “We haven't played them a ton … They play a very distinct style on both ends, and I thought there were a lot of things tonight that we were just a little better in and more comfortable, and that was on both ends of the floor. I just thought the guys did a good job of just improving, which is important going from Game 1 to Game 2.”

At any rate, the Thunder look to take a 2-1 series lead in Indiana with Game 3 on Wednesday night.