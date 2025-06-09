We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Thunder convincingly won Game 2, tying the series up before heading out on the road.

The Pacers managed to win Game 1, and can reclaim their lead in the series with a two-game stretch at home. Both teams have proven themselves capable, but only one can claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy. For now, we're just interested in seeing what NBA 2K25 thinks will happen.

Who wins Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 3 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

A strong second quarter performance from the Pacers catapulted them ahead of the Thunder, who were forced to play “catch-up” for the rest of the game. But Indiana kept winning every quarter afterwards, outscoring OKC 94-76 in quarters 2-4. For the first time in the series, the Pacers were able to take a big lead early on, and it paid off in the end.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 26 23 27 26 102 IND 25 36 29 29 119

Tyrese Haliburton scored 44 points in the win while earning three rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal. Pascal Siakam helped out, adding an additional 34 points while earning 12 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points in the win while earning seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Jalen Williams added another 25 points while earning six rebounds and eight assists. However, his performance wasn't enough to help OKC win Game 3.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 results:

Thunder STAT Pacers 39/82 (48%) Field Goals 44/86 (51%) 6/16 (38%) Three Pointers 13/28 (46%) 18/21 (86%) Free Throws 18/24 (75%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 9 39 Defensive Rebounds 39 8 Steals 7 4 Blocks 4 11 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (12) 14 Team Fouls 12

5 Biggest Lead 24 23:01 Time of Possession 24:58

With the win, the Pacers manage to reclaim their lead in the series. With another game at home, the hope for the team here is to extend that 2-1 lead, into a 3-1 lead. However, the Thunder aren't likely to let this opportunity slip away. We'll see if Indiana can make crazy things happen in their home stretch.

Meanwhile, the Thunder once again trail in this series. But the team isn't new to a hard-fought, best-of-seven series. They defeated the Nuggets in seven, and sure weren't expecting to sweep the Pacers. We'll see if they can the proper adjustments and turn things back around in Game 4.

The series continues in Indiana for Game 4 before heading back to OKC for Game 5. If necessary, the series will find itself back in Indiana for Game 6, and then back to OKC for Game 7. But we'll see how long it actually lasts after the real results come in. We look forward to seeing how it all turns out in the end.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation.

These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular has been one full of exciting moments and surprises.

