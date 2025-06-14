It cannot be easy for Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder compete for a championship without him, given that he was once considered a key member of their young core. But he is still cheering on the men he shared a locker room with for the first three years of his NBA career. The 22-year-old is showing support in his own way, though.

The night before an NBA Finals showdown between the Thunder and Pacers (possibly Game 3), Giddey decided to engage in shenanigans at his former teammate's expense. In what was an NSFW prank call (not safe for work), he trolled friend and OKC forward Jaylin Williams.

“I'm just calling to say goodnight,” Giddey said, causing his target to break into laughter. Williams, while audibly amused, understandably did not have much time for frivolous exchanges amid the biggest series of his career. “Bro get off my phone with that bull***t,” he quipped. Giddey ended the conversation with well-wishes. “Have a good sleep, sweet dreams.”

Josh Giddey called OKC's Jaylin Williams to tell him goodnight before the NBA Finals 🤣💤 Giddey: "I'm just calling to say goodnight." JWill: "Bro get off my phone with that bullsh*t." Giddey: "Have a good sleep, sweet dreams." (via @joshgiddey)pic.twitter.com/Yaz4g8qD9R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Judging by the light-hearted banter, it appears these two players have a close bond. During the two years they spent together, many laughs were shared and lessons learned. Camaraderie defines the entire Thunder team, and Josh Giddey was a part of that lively locker room during a time when the group was starting to come of age.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City did not feel it could take the next step as currently constructed and sought to upgrade the roster by trading for 2020 NBA champ and defensively-minded guard Alex Caruso. Giddey was a sacrifice in what the organization hopes is a title-clinching move. He is now focused on assisting the Bulls in their own potential rebirth.

The No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from distance last season. He helped one franchise get back on its feet and is determined to do his part to revitalize Chicago basketball. If the Bulls believe the restricted free agent fits into their long-term plans, they will have to shell out a significant amount of money.

But before Giddey's attention turns to his upcoming contract, he is having some nonsensical fun with someone who clearly made an impression on him in OKC. There are no chuckles right now, however. The Thunder and Pacers are currently duking it out in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at time of print.