The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA Finals, and with the season that they had this year, it should be no surprise that they made it this far. They'll be going up against the Indiana Pacers, and early predictions show that the Thunder have a huge advantage. The Thunder have the better team, but Kendrick Perkins thinks it's one reason why they have such an advantage over the Pacers, and it's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“When you talk about SGA, we're talking about the best perimeter player in basketball,” Perkins said. “Not just in this postseason, in basketball. Knocking on the door of being the best player in the game. We know he's going to go out there and get you 30 points a night; he led the league in scoring. Throughout these playoffs, we saw growth in SGA.

“He has the mid-range game. So pressuring him 94 feet, that's not going to work. When he gets a head of steam and gets downhill, we know he's finishing. He's a finisher around the basket, and we definitely know you can't stop him from finishing around the basket because he knows how to get to the free-throw line.”

Gilgeous-Alexander showed that he was the best player in the league this season, and he will be the biggest difference-maker in the Finals.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Nikola Topic is pictured during the Thunder media day at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Thunder news: 2024 lottery pick gets injury update before NBA FinalsJake Faigus ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots a three point basket as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Jalen Williams reveals why confidence is key for Tyrese HaliburtonJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder’s Jalen Williams responds to Myles Turner’s powerful takeJosue Pavon ·
One side of graphic is Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, Pacers logo. Other side is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Thunder logo. Front and center is Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Thunder vs. Pacers: Ranking the 15 best players in the NBA FinalsBailey Bassett ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center
The ‘weak link’ secret to Thunder’s historically elite defenseJosue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) warms up before the start of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the background
Thunder’s Alex Caruso reflects on G-League path with Mark Daigneault to NBA FinalsJosue Pavon ·

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate for Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant for the Thunder since the beginning of the season, and his hard work is paying off. The Thunder had one of the best teams in the league in the regular season, and they're looking to solidify that by getting four more wins to win the NBA championship.

Looking at the Thunder, they have everything a team needs in order to win a championship. On offense, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way, but players such as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren also contributed at a high level on that side of the ball. On defense, the whole team has bought in, and they've been one of the better units in the league in that department.

Some people thought that their inexperience would get in the way of them making it this far, but they shut down that noise and came up in big moments throughout the postseason. The numbers and stats that they produced this season show that they're supposed to be in the Finals, and all they have to do now is win.