After the Oklahoma City Thunder made franchise history by capturing their 61st win against the Memphis Grizzlies, they tacked on two more to extend their winning streak to 10, and it caught the eye of ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. The former Thunder center is now predicting an appearance in this year’s NBA Finals and calling the 2024-25 squad Oklahoma City’s greatest ahead of 2011-12, which featured Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Perkins says this year’s Thunder team is the best in franchise history before seeing what it’s made of in the postseason, per ESPN’s NBA Countdown.

“They were missing Chet Holmgren in the In-Season tournament, which is a huge factor, but I will say this: this team is going to the NBA Finals,” Perkins said. “They’re winning the West. Matter of fact, I don’t think there’s even going to be a team that will challenge them past six games in a series. And, I’m going to go out on a limb and say this: This is the best Thunder team ever. They’re deeper than the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico; however, you want to call it.”

Despite his 2011-12 Thunder, led by two future Hall of Fame players, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, with Perkins starting at center and reaching the NBA Finals, Perkins says this year’s team is deeper.

“Yes, they have a superstar in SGA. Yes, they have a young All-Star in Jalen Williams. Yes, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, but when you have guys like Aaron Wiggins that can come in off the bench and hit you for 40,” Perkins added. Or you have a guy like Isaiah Joe that can hit you for 30; you’re working with something. Lu Dort, by the way, should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.”

Josh Giddey says his former Thunder team is the best in the NBA

Kendrick Perkins isn’t the only former Thunder player predicting great things for his former team. Before returning to the Paycom Center this week, Bulls guard Josh Giddey is happy for the Thunder’s success.

Before Monday’s 145-117 Bulls loss, Giddey addressed the Thunder’s continuous successful campaign, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“I don’t ever sit there watching these guys hoping they lose or hoping they’re not the best team in the league,” Giddey said. “I’m genuinely happy for them. I’ve built real relationships with a lot of the guys here. So, the success that they’re having, I love to see it.”

The Thunder will go for their 64th regular-season win in Wednesday’s matchup against the Pistons.