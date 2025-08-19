The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball right now, as the club has the potential to end the regular season with a No. 1 seeding in the NL Playoff bracket. With the team taking on divisional rival the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Milwaukee received some excellent news in an inspiring injury update.

Jackson Chourio, who was placed on the 10-day IL back on August 1, is seemingly nearing a return after reports indicate the Brewers are sending him on a rehab assignment, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The 21-year-old outfielder has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and going on a rehab assignment is the first step in eventually returning to action.

“The Brewers plan to send OF Jackson Chourio (hamstring) on rehab assignment beginning Friday.”

Chourio is one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball right now after making his Major League debut last season. He's flashed major potential and is already one of the most consistent bats on the Brewers' roster. So, having him back in the lineup, especially now, should largely benefit Milwaukee as the team makes its final push for the postseason.

Jackson Chourio was balling out before the injury and should pick up right where he left off when he eventually comes back. So far this season, the outfield phenom owns a .276 batting average and .311 OBP while recording 123 hits, 17 home runs, and 67 RBIs.

His return to the lineup is perfect timing, as he'll have a good amount of time to ramp up and get back in the groove of things before the start of the playoffs. With the Brewers holding a firm lead in the NL Central, Milwaukee was able to give him some extra time nursing the injury. The fact that he didn't have to be rushed back indicates Jackson Chourio should be fully ready to go soon.

It's unclear exactly when he will return, as the Brewers will want him to play in several rehab games first. But ultimately, he should be back in the Majors soon.