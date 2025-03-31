For the first time since his trade, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey will face his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on the road at the Paycom Center. All-Star Jalen Williams shared his excitement over seeing Giddey on Monday. Head coach Mark Daigneault revisited the Thunder's trade with the Bulls before Oklahoma City's matchup, while Josh shared how happy he is for his former team's successful 2024-25 campaign.

Giddey talked about the Thunder's unprecedented regular season during Bulls shootaround, per the Oklahoman's Joel Lorenzi.

“I don't ever sit there watching these guys hoping they lose or hoping they're not the best team in the league,” Giddey said. “I'm genuinely happy for them. I've built real relationships with a lot of the guys here. So, the success that they're having, I love to see it. When I was here with them my rookie year, we were toward the bottom of the league, and then, my third year, we were the first seed.”

Still, Giddey is proud to have contributed to the Thunder's historic ascension despite playing for the Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

“I'm very grateful to be a part of building something here. Obviously, they're still the best team in the league now,” Giddey added. “They've got a lot of great pieces on this team, in the building, obviously, they're very, very well-run organization. Top-to-bottom class organization. I couldn't speak more highly of them, and I'm very happy to see them be so successful.”

While posting 14.2 points per game as a starter, Giddey is averaging career-bests in assists (6.9), steals (1.2), blocks (0.6), while shooting at a career-best 38% clip from three. It's a big reason why Daigneault believes it was a Thunder trade that worked out best for all parties, including Caruso, who's a vital piece to Oklahoma City's second unit.

Jalen Williams is excited for Thunder reunion with Josh Giddey

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed he's looking forward to reuniting with Bulls guard Josh Giddey. After spending his first two NBA seasons alongside Giddey, Williams says it isn't something he takes for granted.

“I’m excited,” Williams said. “It’s always fun playing against Gid, and I think, obviously, whenever we’re playing against a former teammate, you try really hard not to make it a you versus you, but Thunder versus the Bulls. It’s always good to see familiar faces, man,” Williams added. “You don’t know when the next time is you’ll see somebody, and you try not to take those moments for granted.”

Williams will undoubtedly cherish seeing his former teammate.