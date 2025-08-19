Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham suffered an injury scare during Sunday's 99-93 win over the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham has played a pivotal role for Indiana while Caitlin Clark has missed time due to an injury of her own, but Sophie received a devastating update on Tuesday, via an announcement from the team.

“Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during our game at Connecticut on Sunday. In a corresponding move, we have signed guard Shey Peddy to a 7-day hardship contract and released Kyra Lambert,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alexa Philippou of ESPN later confirmed that Cunningham suffered an MCL tear. Cunningham is expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2026 season, according to Philippou.

Cunningham, 29, averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per outing across 30 games played during the 2025 WNBA season. She also shot 46.9 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Her efficient shooting helped the Fever stay afloat amid their immense injury trouble.

Now, however, Cunningham is set to miss the remainder of the season. The Fever will need a complete team effort amid all of their injury concerns.

The good news is that Kelsey Mitchell is currently playing like one of the best players in the entire league. Her production has been valuable for years, but her current play is especially impactful given the team's overall situation. Following Sunday's win, the Fever hold a 19-16 record. They are on track to make the postseason.

Indiana is in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Fever trail the second place New York Liberty by just two and a half games while the Atlanta Dream lead the way with a 3.5 game advantage over Indiana. With a strong finish to the '25 campaign, the Fever could make things extremely interesting in the East.

The injuries won't help matters, though. Getting the job done without Sophie Cunningham will prove to be a challenge. Updates will continue to be provided on the situation as they are made available.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Fever star Kelsey Mitchell accomplishes impressive feat for 2nd time in 2025Jackson Stone ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Sophie Cunningham injury sparks outrage as her sister blasts WNBA and refs, highlighting ongoing injury concerns and officiating issues.
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s sister blasts WNBA, refs after injuryYasmin Edañol ·
Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is helped off the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sophie Cunningham seems to make light of knee injury in IG postZachary Draves ·
image thumbnail
Stephanie White gives emotional tribute to Fever after dramatic win over SunRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell joins Diana Taurasi in WNBA history in 21-point comeback vs. SunMalik Brown ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham assisted off court after apparent knee injuryBen Strauss ·