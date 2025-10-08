Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant will watch his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, raise its first championship banner on Opening Night. Durant is one of the greatest Thunder players in franchise history and just joined one of the better teams in the Western Conference, which is why Kevin isn't surprised to see the NBA revel in the opportunity to showcase KD and the Rockets at Oklahoma City to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

He only hopes the focus that night stays mainly on celebrating the Thunder's championship season, rather than on how Durant left in 2016 to win championships with the Golden State Warriors, he said, per FanDuel TV's Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“I just think there's a lot of controversy surrounding my name in Oklahoma City,” Durant said. “To celebrate the start of the season with that context that's just floating around the game. I don't know if it's cool or not because on one end, you are opening the season, which is a privilege. I'm grateful to be playing on that night, being the first game people see on the new broadcast, but it's like, what storylines may come from this game? I have no clue.

“And some storylines may not involve celebrating the game, celebrating OKC, and what they did last season. Some might involve me, which is unfortunate.”

Kevin Durant on facing Thunder on Opening Night

As Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant looks ahead to Opening Night, he's not surprised to see the NBA wants to start its season with the Thunder hosting the Rockets. For Durant, it's a testament to his legacy.

“I just think that is what you call an impact on the league. I just think that I’ve been around for so long that that storyline still has some type of legs for you to be the first game on this new broadcast,” Durant said. “I don’t know whether to think that’s cool or not, but it is what it is. I know what it is. It should be a fun night, though.

“OKC getting their rings. I’m in the building; hopefully, they'll pan over to see my reaction — that’s really what it's about. Them getting their rings is the most important thing, though.”

For Durant, having won two championships with the Warriors, he's neither happy nor upset to see the Thunder celebrate its first title.

“I’ve won a championship, two of them for one,” Durant added. “And then for two, this was like a decade ago.”

The Thunder will host the Rockets to open the regular season on October 21.