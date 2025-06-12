Magic Johnson praised the Indiana Pacers for asserting dominance in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 at a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Johnson praised the Indiana defense, which forced 19 turnovers, helping Indiana in their transition game.

The Pacers were down 32-24 at the end of the first quarter in this one. However, today, they looked more aware of their surroundings on the court and were proactive. They were quicker and always on their toes thanks to the electric atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers made an epic comeback in the second quarter, matching the intensity of OKC and putting 40 points on the board as compared to OKC's 28. The overall aggressiveness of the Pacers was too much for the young OKC team, which lacked leadership and composure in the latter stages of the first half.

Johnson praised the Pacers for their defensive effort after the game in a post on social media.

“The Indiana Pacers defense was amazing tonight forcing 17 turnovers which got them into their transition game,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Pacers were faster, quicker and more aggressive overall.”

Pacers overwhelm Thunder in Game 3 with aggression and transition play

It was a complete overall performance from the Pacers, who looked more confident compared to the first two games. They managed turnovers, took advantage of Chet Holmgren in the paint, stole the ball on multiple occasions, had better bench contributions than OKC. With Tyrese Haliburton running the offense, Indiana had a perfect recipe for a Game 3 win.

TJ McConnell had 10 points in this game. Meanwhile, he caught the Thunder napping on two occasions and stole an inbounds pass twice in a similar fashion. Obi Toppin finished with eight points and six rebounds, imposing authority over OKC.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, the most of any player in Game 3. His impact in this game was unmatched. The Pacers’ reserves outscored OKC’s reserves 49 to 18. Meanwhile, Haliburton had his best Finals performance tonight, finishing with 22 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam chipped in 21 points for the Pacers.