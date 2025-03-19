Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is coming off the most grueling stretch of the 2024-25 campaign, where he finished with an impressive 12-2 record since the All-Star break. After coming off a three-game road trip amid the NBA's investigation into the Thunder for player participation in last week's 107-89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Daigneault addressed how taxing the last three weeks have been on his players.

Daigneault explained how it's taken a toll on the Thunder despite their successful record.

“We've had 14 games in 24 days, and we're pretty beaten up from the schedule, from the travel,” Daigneault said. “I don't think anyone's had a more aggressive travel schedule and a more condensed schedule than we have coming out of All-Star break. And then, this past week specifically, we got beaten up. We played Denver twice. We played Boston on the road. We played Detroit in a football game. And then, we played Milwaukee. So, we got some guys that are definitely feeling it right now.”

Amid the NBA's investigation into the Thunder, Daigneault also pointed out that he's not the only head coach who sits key guys during a crucial stretch of the regular season.

“Our guys play. You can sit there and say we don't play. We play,” Daigneault added. “We have a track record of that. But we're also not irresponsible. Regardless of the circumstances. And I don't think any team is. Denver, they're in the middle of trying to compete for home court and the two seed and all that stuff, and they sat; I don't know if they sat or if it was an injury thing, but Murray and Jokic didn't play in a huge stakes game last night. That's not unique to us.”

Mark Daigneault's plea for Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also addressed how the officiating has significantly changed for All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I think Shai’s being officiated a little bit differently right now, to be honest with you, specific to him,” Daigneault said. “Some of the plays they’re not getting, and some of the plays they’re putting on the side instead of rewarding shots for is different than it was. I don’t think the whistle universally is different.”

For Daigneault, things changed after the All-Star break.

“I think they’re laying off some plays that he got earlier in the year on him,” Daigneault added. “He’s still just as hard to guard at the end of the day.

The Thunder ruled out All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to rest.