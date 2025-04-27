MEMPHIS — After beating the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 in Game 4 and completing a 4-0 sweep, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault applauded his first-round opponent. After Ja Morant suffered a hip injury in Game 3, he was ruled out for Game 4. It was a significant hurdle for Memphis, which Daigneault pointed out after Thursday's win and reminded reporters after Saturday's series-sweeping finish.

Daigneault commended the shorthanded Grizzlies for their effort in a two-point loss against the Thunder.

“Hard-fought series, and was particularly impressed with just their fight in the series,” Daigneault said. “Obviously, a demoralizing Game 1 for them, and they were better, as I mentioned pregame, in Game 2. Really good in Game 3 and their fight tonight was impressive down 3-0. Down Morant. Down 11 with four to go. So, a lot of respect for them competitively.”

Mark Daigneault, who said the Grizzlies got better in each game as the series went on during pregame, started his presser by giving Memphis credit: “Their fight tonight was impressive down 3-0. Down Morant. Down 11 with four to go. So, a lot of respect for them competitively” pic.twitter.com/vsHWpWR79J — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scotty Pippen Jr. tied his career-high 30 points and finished with 11 rebounds and four assists. Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama added 23 points, and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in a dozen. Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in his best performance of the series (38 points, six assists, five rebounds). Jalen Williams finished with 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds, and Isaiah Hartenstein (10 points, 11 rebounds) added a double-double.

Mark Daigneault says Grizzlies improved in Thunder series

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault doubled down on the significance of the Grizzlies missing Ja Morant. After Thursday's 29-point comeback win against the Grizzlies, Daigneault mentioned that it factored into the Thunder's second-half comeback.

Before Game 4, Daigneault praised the Grizzlies for playing at a high level after their blowout win in Game 1.

“I think generally, Memphis has played better in every game in the series,” Daigneault said. “They obviously weren't themselves in Game 1, they're better in Game 2, and they're at their best in the beginning of Game 3, for sure. Obviously, Morant takes out a point of attack player for them, but they've played a lot of minutes this year with Bane and Jackson out there.”

The Grizzlies took a 17-10 lead before Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points on a perfect 7-for-7 attempts from the floor. However, the Grizzlies hung around early and often, before making it a two-possession game in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Then, Gilgeous-Alexander drained a step-back dagger to give his team a five-point advantage (116-111).

Demond Bane drained a three to pull the Grizzlies to within two (116-114) before the Thunder intentionally fouled Bane to avoid giving up a three. Bane made his first free throw before intentionally missing his second for a deflected tip-in as the game clock expired.