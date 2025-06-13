As the Oklahoma City Thunder are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals to the Indiana Pacers, they desperately need to win Game 4 on Friday to tie up the series and prevent a deep deficit. While the Thunder will have to neutralize the Pacers' home-court advantage down 2-1, there is a matchup that is predicted to dictate Game 4, as revealed by ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst would be asked about “NBA Today” about the specific aspect that could decide the game, and he wouldn't hesitate to mention the face-off between Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana's Andrew Nembhard. He focuses more on how well Nembhard has defended the MVP of the league, as the fellow Canadiens will once again go head-to-head.

“I do, it's the Canadiens. Andrew Nembhard and SGA. This has been an unexpected war between these guys. Look, SGA's numbers are really good, but SGA's standard is very high. Nembhard has given him some problems. First off, he's seven of 20 shooting is exactly in that moment, but Nembhard as a primary defender, seven of 20, that's 35%, that is not how Shai rolls.”

“Shai has averaged over 30 points and shot over 50% for the last three years,” Windhorst continued. “And the thing about this guy is, it is that I will take away from his first three games, two different times. Mr. Even-keeled himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has shoved or elbowed. He's gotten into him a little bit, up here, [he's] impenetrable usually.”

Is Thunder's Shai-Gilgeous Alexander ‘agitated' by Andrew Nembhard?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles after his team scored against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: Bill Simmons thinks LeBron James will headline $5 billion rival leagueJake Faigus ·
NBA news: Dwyane Wade proposes 1-on-1 league after Michael Beasley vs. Lance Stephenson
NBA news: Dwyane Wade proposes 1-on-1 league after Michael Beasley vs. Lance StephensonJulian Ojeda ·
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) finishes off a dunk in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.
Russell Westbrook’s 10 greatest accomplishments, rankedSpencer See ·
New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Carmelo Anthony fires back at Michael Beasley over 1-on-1 claimJake Faigus ·
How first 3 NBA Finals games set new social media views record
How first 3 NBA Finals games set new social media views recordChris Spiering ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Adam Silver addresses complaints over NBA Finals courtsZachary Draves ·

The matchup between the Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers' Nembhard has been an aspect that has taken a lot of the basketball world aback. To the point where even a question was asked about a media member after Indiana's impressive 116-107 victory in Game 3, where someone pointed out that the MVP was “emotionally agitated.”

“You seem a little more emotionally agitated in this series by [Andrew] Nembhard than anybody else you've played against this year,” the reporter said. “Is he doing anything extra to get under your skin?”

“I don't know what you're talking about. I don't feel emotionally agitated at all, so I don't know what's going on,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

At any rate, it will be a goal for Gilgeous-Alexander to get by the toughness of Nembhard's defense and put up a performance to his standard, which is what Oklahoma City needs. The No. 1 seed in the Western Confefence, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, looks to take Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as heading back home with momentum could decide the entire series.