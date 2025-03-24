Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault leaned heavily on Alex Caruso’s defensive versatility in Sunday’s 103-101 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Before All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pointed out Caruso’s impact, Daigneault explained what made that impact so critical in the Thunder’s latest win. With All-Star Jalen Williams (hip) ruled out, Caruso was added to the starting lineup before clocking in a season-high 31 minutes.

Daigneault highlighted Caruso’s ability to guard three Clippers’ starting lineup members.

“He’s just such a winner. He’s got great competitive instincts. Great situational awareness. He’s also present in the game. He’s never distracted by how the game’s going for him,” Daigneault said. “He just plays the next play the same way. The defensive versatility and intellect is also huge. To be able to put him on Leonard. Move him to Harden. We started him on Zubac a couple of possessions and switched him. He can do anything on that end of the floor.

“So, he was very good tonight. It was his season-high for minutes. I was pleased to see how he handled that load and a great game out of him,” Daigneault concluded.

Caruso contributed 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two critical defensive stops in the final minute of the Thunder’s 103-101 win over the Clippers. He also helped limit Clippers’ James Harden to 4-of-14 attempts (17 points), while Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 26 points and eight assists led the charge for Oklahoma City.

Aaron Wiggins’ 19 points led the bench, Isaiah Hartenstein had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Jaylin Williams netted a dozen points. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander says the Clippers are a legitimate contender and should be considered as such in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s take on Alex Caurso’s role with Thunder

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's praise, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Alex Caruso’s leadership. As the only Thunder player with a championship ring, Gilgeous-Alexander says his veteran presence is felt in the team’s locker room.

“He’s always vocal. He’s always making sure that we’re doing things, no matter what the game looks like, to head in the direction where we want to go,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “He holds the group accountable in that way, regardless if it’s a team that’s not going to make the playoffs and is playing their last couple of games of the season. Or it’s a playoff team fighting for seeding.

“Regardless of what it is. We have to play to a certain standard, and I think that’s been like his main message since the All-Star break,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder extended their winning streak to six.