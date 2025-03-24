After Sunday’s 103-101 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his respect for his former team. After Gilgeous-Alexander praised Alex Caruso for his leadership, he gave the Clippers flowers for being a legitimate threat in the Western Conference during his media availability postgame.

Gilgeous-Alexander says the Clippers’ championship pedigree shouldn’t be overlooked throughout their postseason run.

“They’re a good basketball team for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Great talent. Well-coached. Guys with experience. Guys that have had deep playoff runs, and have won championships. When you put those things together, you’re going to be a good, competitive basketball team. It feels like that for the whole West. From 1 through the Play-In [are] good basketball teams that you can’t take lightly, and it’s been like that for as long as I can remember.

“And [this year] is no different. They’re a good basketball team. They can beat anybody in the league. That’s what it’s been,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

After the Denver Nuggets and the Thunder entered the 2024 postseason with the two-best records atop the Western Conference, neither team advanced to the NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Thunder 4-2 in the conference semifinals before beating the Timberwolves 4-1 in the Western Conference finals. Perhaps it’s what Gilgeous-Alexander is alluding to when talking about the unpredictability of the Western Conference postseason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Alex Caruso in Thunder’s win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Alex Caruso’s impact in Sunday’s win against the Clippers. Caruso’s role is critical for the Thunder, exemplified in the final frame of a two-point win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Carso’s importance.

“He just affects the game. Whatever the game needs and whatever the game calls for, he’s willing to do,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Like tonight, he makes a corner three, and then he gets the steal in back-to-back possessions, and there’s been games where you don’t notice him out there. There have been games where he’s been hurt a lot. Whatever the game calls, whatever the team needs, he does. And he gets it done, and because of that, he’s been successful in the NBA.

“And has achieved the goal that all of them set to achieve. He sets that tone, and that mentality every game, every practice. I guess that’s what he brings to the team,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

On Tuesday, the Thunder will wrap up their two-game road trip against the Kings.