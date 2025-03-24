In a 103-101 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso made key defensive stops that helped the Thunder fend off their opponent and led to kind words from All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Without All-Star Jalen Williams, the Thunder flexed their depth en route to victory once again, as Caruso got the nod in head coach Mark Daigneault’s starting lineup against the Clippers on Sunday.

Caruso made key stops down the stretch, which didn’t come as a surprise for Gilgeous-Alexander, he said after the win.

“He just affects the game. Whatever the game needs and whatever the game calls for, he’s willing to do,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Like tonight, he makes a corner three, and then he gets the steal in back-to-back possessions, and there’s been games where you don’t notice him out there. There have been games where he’s been hurt a lot. Whatever the game calls, whatever the team needs, he does. And he gets it done, and because of that, he’s been successful in the NBA.

“And has achieved the goal that all of them set to achieve. He sets that tone, and that mentality every game, every practice. I guess that’s what he brings to the team,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, Caruso has been a vocal leader for the Thunder, a fitting role for the only player with championship experience on a young title-contending team.

“He’s always vocal. He’s always making sure that we’re doing things, no matter what the game looks like, to head in the direction where we want to go,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “He holds the group accountable in that way, regardless if it’s a team that’s not going to make the playoffs and is playing their last couple of games of the season. Or it’s a playoff team fighting for seeding.

“Regardless of what it is. We have to play to a certain standard, and I think that’s been like his main message since the All-Star break,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and eight assists, and Alex Caruso finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership. Daigneault rarely misses the opportunity to point out Gilgeous-Alexander’s unique approach, and Sunday’s win against the Clippers was no different, per SB Nation’s Brandon Rahbar.

“We always say a leader is the person doing the right thing,” Daigneault said. “And he walks the walk.”

The Thunder will face the Kings on Tuesday.