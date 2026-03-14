The Oklahoma City Thunder received an encouraging update regarding forward Jalen Williams as he continues recovering from a hamstring strain.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault recently indicated that Williams is making progress in his rehabilitation. The update was reported Saturday by Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams is ‘progressing’ with his hamstring strain recovery.”

Williams, 24, has been sidelined since Feb. 11. His most recent appearance came in Oklahoma City’s 136–109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In that game, Williams delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season, recording 28 points, five assists and four rebounds.

He shot 11-for-12 from the field, went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line and converted both of his three-point attempts while playing 20 minutes. The performance helped the Thunder secure a dominant win before Williams’ injury absence began.

Thunder riding seven-game win streak as Jalen Williams works toward return

Article Continues Below

Williams is currently in his fourth NBA season and remains an important part of Oklahoma City’s lineup when healthy. Across 26 games this season, he has averaged 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 47.9% from the field, 31.3% from three-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line while averaging 29 minutes per contest.

Oklahoma City has continued to thrive during his absence. The Thunder hold the top spot in the Western Conference with a 52–15 record and enter their next contest riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Thunder will attempt to extend that run Sunday when they close out a four-game homestand against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who enter the matchup with a 41–26 record. The game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

Williams’ continued progress could provide a timely boost for Oklahoma City as the team pushes toward the postseason.