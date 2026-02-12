Head coach Mark Daigneault watched Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams' 28-point, near-perfect shooting performance lead his team to a 136-109 blowout victory against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. 24 hours removed from Williams' high-school jersey retirement ceremony in Gilbert, Arizona, Jalen put on a show on the road in front of his friends and family.

Williams scored 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting in three quarters, leading seven Thunder players in double figures, as Daigneault reflected on how great a two-day span it's been for his starting forward.

“He was cooking. That was impressive. He was in a great flow,” Daigneault said. “I thought he had a great blend of attacks, including some passes that were really, really good. He was doing a great job. It was an unbelievably complete game. It completes a really memorable trip for him with the high school jersey retirement last night.

“Then, for him to play in his hometown the way he did in front of his people is pretty special. So, I'm incredibly happy for him. We're certainly thrilled to have him out there. He's doing a great job.”

Williams checked out of the game toward the end of the third quarter with what looked like a reaggravation of his hamstring injury, which forced him to miss 10 games before his return against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder has yet to provide an update on Williams. Still, his 28-point performance against the Suns was done in only 20 minutes.

He also finished with five assists and four rebounds. Isaiah Joe continued his hot shooting streak with 19 points, including six threes off the bench, and Chet Holmgren added 13 points and four rebounds against the Suns.

Jalen Williams on jersey retirement ceremony amid Thunder trip

Over 60 members of the Thunder organization, including players, coaches, and staff, attended Jalen Williams' high school jersey retirement ceremony at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. After Williams returned from a hamstring injury during the Thunder's two-game road trip, Jalen's jersey retirement ceremony took place the night before Wednesday's game against the Suns, as head coach Mark Daigneault noted after Wednesday's win.

For Williams, it was a heartfelt reminder of where his basketball career began, during the champion's fourth season with the Thunder.

“It put it into perspective a little bit more just because I was the first one up there. It's my high school. I was 14 going there. I didn't think none of that would happen. It wasn't even a thought,” Williams said. “So, that definitely brings it a lot into perspective. Just how much it means to me and my family, and there's a legacy involved in that. Then, having my brother go to that same high school and for him to win their first two rings ever in the program is really cool.

“It's something that kind of goes by. I don't really think about it. But yesterday definitely brought me back down to earth a little bit. Kind of reminding me of how far I've come.”

The Thunder will host the Bucks in its final game before the All-Star break.