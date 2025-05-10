DENVER — After a 113-104 loss in overtime, where the Denver Nuggets grabbed an 11-2 advantage in the extra period, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says adversity is par for the course. To be great and fulfill the championship aspirations put forth by his 2024-25 Thunder squad comes with hurdles. And after Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walked off the floor smiling after Friday’s loss, Daigneault put the loss into perspective.

During his postgame media availability, Daigneault reflected on what the Thunder did to reach this point in the postseason and discussed his team’s process of becoming great.

“Losses always sting, especially in the playoffs, but we are in the process of becoming a great team, and we’ve checked a lot of boxes in that process,” Daigneault said. “One thing it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs. And you got to rise to the challenges you’re confronted with. This team has made a habit of doing that repeatedly. I have full confidence we’ll continue to do that.”

Mark Daigneault: "One thing it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs. And you got to rise to the challenges you're confronted with. This team has made a habit of doing that repeatedly. I have full confidence we'll continue to do that" — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 10, 2025

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was pleased with his team's approach to the first four quarters. However, Daigneault says things changed in overtime against the Nuggets.

“On a night where we didn’t shoot it great on jump shots, we manufactured a lot, and it gave ourselves control of the game late into the fourth and down the stretch,” Daigneault said. “They just made a couple more plays than we did.”

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was smiling after Thunder’s loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained why he smiled after losing Game 3. During Gilgeous-Alexander’s postgame media availability, he revealed a group of fans were taunting him.

“Some fans were taunting me, and I know how the game goes. I know how life it. It’s easy to taunt when you’re up, and I don’t ever want to show them that I’m defeated or mad, or anything like that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Nothing’s written. The series is not over, and we have a lot to be optimistic about.”

The Thunder will look to even the series 2-2 in Game 4 against the Nuggets on Sunday.