OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained why Friday’s 107-89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers was memorable. Thunder center Jaylin Williams recorded his first triple-double. Aaron Wiggins’ impressive 30-point performance led the team in scoring. However, for Daigneault, seeing his shorthanded team fight back in the face of adversity is a testament to the organization’s strive for excellence.

After building a 21-point lead, the Thunder saw their advantage dissipate to two in the fourth quarter. Without Oklahoma City’s All-Star tandem, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, or the rest of its starting lineup to save them, the Thunder persevered in the final frame — which stood out most for coach Daigneault.

“That was a great program win for us. That’s one that we can be really proud of as a complete program because that’s a reflection of, first of all, having the right guys and also having a system in place where they can keep themselves confident and sharp when their role increases, like some guys tonight, and when they’re not normally in the rotation,” Daigneault said. “So, for guys to all go on the court, be in shape, be in rythym, and have confidence to step into larger roles or step into a role, it’s just great for everybody.

“It’s great for obviously the players first, and then, everybody that touches them, and puts the work in behind the scenes. That’s one we’re really proud of,” Daigneault concluded.

Wiggins led six Thunder players in double figures, including Alex Caruso’s 17 points off the bench, Isaiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng’s 16 points, Kenrich Williams (10 points), and Jaylin’s triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in Friday’s win.

How Thunder teammates pushed Jaylin Williams toward a big night

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Jaylin Williams maximize his opportunity toward a triple-double. It was the first of his career, as Williams pointed towards his teammates after beating the Trail Blazers.

After the win, Williams explained how he couldn’t have done it without them.

“Yeah, the whole night. I think the first time I subbed out the game, I think Hart, Chet, or somebody said “triple-double action,” or something like that,” Williams said. “I was saying on the bench I was like I’m like I’m going to get a double-double with rebounds and assists, and everybody was telling me, “J-Will, you need to shoot the ball,” you need to score. So, I kind of knew throughout the whole game just from my teammates telling me.”

Williams and the Thunder will host the Nuggets on Sunday.