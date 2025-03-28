OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched starting center Isaiah Hartenstein make franchise history in Thursday’s 125-104 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. On the same special night, the Thunder’s 61st win set a new franchise record, and Hartenstein set the franchise record for most assists by a center in a single season. He notched a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) and finished with four assists, bumping his season total to 202, a new record.

After the win, Daigneault discussed Hartenstein’s impact.

“He was great tonight. He really battled. He got hit in the face it felt like five times tonight, and he just keeps competing. He’s just such a team guy,” Daigneault said. “The passing’s obviously one of the great skills he has, but it’s the assists, and it’s also the ones that just connect you side to side or connect the offense. He’s not hunting assists. He doesn’t discriminate. He’s just trying to make the right play every time the ball touches his hands.

“He plays with no agenda out there on either end of the floor. He just wants to win. It’s impressive. When guys approach it like that, it’s contagious. There [have] been a lot of guys like that. We’re fortunate in that way, but he’s certainly has done that masterfully,” Daigneault concluded.

In his first season with Oklahoma City, Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging career-bests in points (11.4) and assists (3.9).

Mark Daigneault reacts to making Thunder franchise history

While All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplayed making franchise history, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says it’s a testament to his team’s focus on each game, each challenge, one by one, and thriving. While the goal from a big-picture standpoint of winning a championship remains, the Thunder are evolving.

For Daigneault, breaking the franchise record for most wins in a regular season is a tremendous sign of growth.

“It’s a result of stacking. We haven’t really set out to accomplish any big-picture things. We just try to tackle the day in front of us,” Daigneault said. “Tackle the competition in front of us. Just be our best on the next possession and on the next rep, and stack that up over time. And this team has done a great job of staying present in that process, and improving to this point. And if we want to continue to improve, we have to continue to stack.”

The Thunder will look to capture their ninth consecutive win in a matchup against the Pacers on Saturday.