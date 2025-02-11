In only his second game back from a rare pelvic injury, Oklahoma City Thunder starting forward Chet Holmgren anchored the defense in Monday's 137-101 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. While head coach Mark Daigneault watched his Thunder set a franchise record in threes on one end of the floor, Holmgren set the tone early and often on the other. He finished with five blocks to go with his 12 points, and six rebounds. Oklahoma City connected a whopping 27 threes.

Holmgren has combined for 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine blocks, and three steals in his first two games since November. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed his starting power forward's impressive return after Monday's win.

“I just think he's a great competitor,” Daigneault said. “He's got great competitive fire, competitive juice. I think that's all he knows, to be honest with you. That's who he's been for his entire competitive life. It's what makes him unique; it's what allows him to be so effective, as well as the length and the talent. But certainly the mentality. So impressed but not surprised.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points, including four threes) led six players in double figures, including Aaron Wiggins (24), who finished with four threes, Jalen Williams (16 points, including three threes), and Alex Caruso (12 points, four threes). All six scored at least two threes, including Kenrich Williams (11 points, 3-for-3 from deep), and Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren's honest admission on rare pelvic injury

A reporter asked Thunder forward Chet Holmgren to compare his recent injury to the season-long foot that delayed his rookie campaign after making his return in the Thunder's 121-109 win against the Raptors. Holmgren explained his road to recovery

“They're both the same, and they're not fun. Nobody wants to be hurt, obviously,” Holmgren said. “It's different because I knew I was going to be back this season. It was just a matter of when, and how I'd be getting back out there. And I got advice to don't rush your way back, and the other side of me is like I really want to play. I pushed it as hard as I could push it. The medical staff gave me great advice on how much further I can go, and be safe, and I always kind of towed that line.

“I was able to get back sooner than expected, and I feel good,” Holmgren concluded.

The Thunder extended their winning streak to six straight and will host the Heat on Wednesday.