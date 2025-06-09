The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back after suffering a crushing 111-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals to pick up a 123-107 victory in Game 2 on Sunday night. Given the way the first game of this series played out, it was crucial the Thunder won Game 2, and afterwards, head coach Mark Daigneault issued some comments that will certainly catch the Pacers attention.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Oklahoma City took control of this game in the second quarter, building up their lead to 23 points. While Indiana has become notorious for rallying during these playoffs, OKC never let them get back into this game. Afterwards, Daigneault admitted that the Thunder aren't super familiar with playing the Pacers, but he believes that the team's improvements from Game 1 to Game 2 show they are beginning to find their footing.

“Indiana is kind of an acquired taste,” Daigneault said per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints after the Thunder's Game 2 victory. “We haven't played them a ton … They play a very distinct style on both ends, and I thought there were a lot of things tonight that we were just a little better in and more comfortable, and that was on both ends of the floor. I just thought the guys did a good job of just improving, which is important going from Game 1 to Game 2.”

Mark Daigneault, Thunder even 2025 NBA Finals series vs. Pacers

After letting their foot off the gas pedal in Game 1, Oklahoma City made sure they didn't make the same mistake two games in a row. They were swarming defensively all night long, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 points led the way on offense. Add in some standout performances from Alex Caruso (20 points) and Aaron Wiggins (18 points), and the Thunder cruised to victory.

While a win in Game 2 is nice, the Pacers accomplished their goal of stealing home-court advantage in what is now a best-of-five series. If OKC plays like they did on Sunday night, though, it won't matter where the games are played. Daigneault's comments indicate his team's confidence is rising, and that could spell trouble for Indiana when these two teams return to the court for Game 3 on Wednesday night.