INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault preparing to potentially face the Indiana Pacers with or without Tyrese Haliburton, he's preparing for all of the above. After news of Haliburton's calf injury broke ahead of Game 6, Tyrese is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's do-or-die matchup for Indiana.

For Daigneault, hobbled or not, he doesn't want to take any chances on seeing the Thunder underestimating Haliburton's ability to help his team even the NBA Finals, 3-3, and force a potential Game 7.

“Haliburton’s a great player. One thing we know is you don’t underestimate great players. So, in the case that he plays, we’re expecting his best punch,” Daigneault said. “

Haliburton suffered the injury in Game 5 when the Thunder beat the Pacers 120-109 to take a commanding 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals. Finishing with four points from the free-throw line (4-for-4) and going 0-for-6 from the floor, including 0-for-4 from deep, Haliburton was a shell of his former self as Oklahoma City is one win away from its franchise's first championship.

However, after trailing for most of the night, the Pacers managed to pull to within two points (95-93) in the final frame when Pascal Siakam drained a three with 8:30 left. Fortunately for the Thunder, Williams wouldn't cool off. He responded with a three of his own, which triggered a 10-2 Thunder run en route to scoring a playoff career-high 40 points.

Mark Daigneault seeking improvements from Thunder in Game 6

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reiterated his blunt Game 6 message to his team about improving on Monday's win to close out the Pacers. After Game 5, Daigneault highlighted the way in which the Thunder can play better on the road in Game 6.

“I thought our conversion off our defense was hit or miss. We had some really good moments. We had some moments I wish we could have back,” Daigneault said. “The second-chance points were a major problem. They did a great job of crashing to the glass. They beat us in the paint tonight. It wasn’t a perfect game at all, and there’s a lot of room for growth, but I thought our improvement from Game 4 to Game 5 was critical, and we’re gonna need a similar type of approach.

“We got to take the humility to understand there's still a lot we can get better at if we wanna go on the road and win a game,” Daigneault concluded.

The Pacers will host the Thunder on Thursday.