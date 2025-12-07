Barring any more unforeseen results, the New York Giants will likely be picking first in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Big Blue now have control of the No. 1 pick after the Tennessee Titans' Week 14 upset win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans entered Week 14 with the worst record in the league at 1-11. Their victory improves them to 2-11, tied with the Giants at the bottom of the NFL.

New York, however, has a slightly worse strength of schedule, which is the tiebreaker among teams with identical records. The Giants' strength of schedule is graded as a .538 on the NFL Draft grading site Tankathon, while the Titans' is a notch higher at .573.

With the Titans beating the Browns, the #Giants currently own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Oa7BxNEzg2 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Giants' strength of schedule was better on paper in the preseason, but many of their opponents have underwhelmed in 2025. New York has faced nine teams thus far that currently have winning records, while the Titans have played 10.

Nothing suggests the Giants will snap their seven-game skid any time soon, but the end-of-season NFL Draft race tends to be as unpredictable as anything in the game. The Giants, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars were all in play for the No. 1 pick late in the 2025 season before picking up late-season wins to give it to the Titans.

The Giants end the season against the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys. They could actually end up being favored in a couple of them, particularly with Jayden Daniels suffering yet another injury.

The Titans will face the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and the Jaguars before the end of the year. Aside from the Saints, Tennessee's three other opponents are fully immersed in the playoff race and will have a lot to play for.