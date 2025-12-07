The Pittsburgh Steelers posted a massive win on Sunday over their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to enjoy that victory, a little bit more than other wins the team has had this season.

Tomlin literally blew a kiss to the Ravens after his team's 27-22 victory. Pittsburgh's head coach looked into the television camera while blowing the kiss. The moment was captured by an ESPN reporter, Jenna Laine.

Pittsburgh is now 7-6 on the season. The Steelers are alone in first in the AFC North, after the victory. Baltimore had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but couldn't get a much-needed touchdown that would have won the contest.

The Steelers overcome injuries to get the much-needed victory. Darnell Washington and Malik Harrison were ruled out after suffering concussions. Pittsburgh's victory snapped a two-game losing streak, and leaves the Steelers as the only team with a winning record in the AFC North.

Steelers got a solid game from Aaron Rodgers against the Ravens

Pittsburgh was paced in the game by their veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers rushed for a touchdown and also posted a touchdown pass. He finished the game with 284 passing yards.

Tomlin says that his team needed to be aggressive on offense in order to win.

“That's the way we needed to play, we needed to be aggressive,” Tomlin said postgame, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We have just been in here a lot. We are familiar with them and this environment. That is what's required.”

Tomlin is under fire from Steelers fans this season, for the team's mediocre play. The victory will surely ease some of that anger, as Pittsburgh is now in control of their destiny in terms of winning the division.

Pittsburgh next plays the Miami Dolphins on December 15. Miami defeated the New York Jets on Sunday.