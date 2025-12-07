The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-22 on Sunday, falling to 6-7 on the season. With a chance to steal the division lead from Pittsburgh, they could not score on a last-second possession to win the game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a sack that ended the drive, summing up the season in one play.

ALEX HIGHSMITH FINISHES THE STEELERS WIN WITH A SACK ON LAMAR JACKSON 💪pic.twitter.com/WU3mJ46haf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Ravens did move the ball on the last possession, but burned their lone timeout early on the drive. With only 29 yards to go and nine seconds left, Jackson could not find anyone open. Instead of flipping the ball out of bounds, he got taken down by Alex Highsmith. Close, but still so far, sums up this 2025 season in Baltimore.

The Ravens started the season 1-5, with a cavalcade of injuries costing them valuable games. Even with everyone back, they haven't been blowing teams out. But a five-game winning streak brought them to 6-5 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, ten days later, they have lost two in a row to division rivals.

Article Continues Below

Jackson had his best game in a month on Sunday. He broke a three-game stretch without a touchdown, found Zay Flowers for over 100 yards, and ran in a touchdown. But two sacks and a turnover played a big part in deciding the winner on Sunday.

The Ravens now have their backs against the wall heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Bengals on the road. Sunday's loss likely eliminated the Bengals, but they will want to play spoiler for their division rivals. A massive game against the Steelers looms in Week 18, with tough matchups against the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots in between.

The Ravens need the good parts of Jackson's game to continue down the stretch. If they don't get it, they contend for the most disappointing team of the season crown instead of a playoff spot.