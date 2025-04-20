The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a chase to win an NBA championship, and it all starts with their first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. It looks like the Thunder are trying to send a statement, and the first half of Game 1 was becoming a blowout before the Grizzlies could even get settled in.

The Thunder led 51-22 at one point in the first half, and they were on a 30-5 run as well. Some would think that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the reason for the run, but it was Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein who led the way for the Thunder, as they had 14 points each going into halftime, and had their largest halftime lead in Thunder franchise history in the playoffs.

Jalen Williams caps off a 30-5 run for the Thunder. You read that right, 30-5 🤯pic.twitter.com/SqcJWk8Edz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder held the Grizzlies to just 16 points in the second quarter, and they weren't able to hold them on the other side of the ball as well. Other players got it going for the Thunder, as well as Cason Wallace, who got a big dunk to go running the break.

CASON WALLACE POSTER LISTEN TO THE CROWD pic.twitter.com/4wTUcQkwNF — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is definitely not the way the Grizzlies wanted to start the series, and at this point, they're just hoping that they can find some momentum going into the next game. The Thunder have shown all season that they can go on big runs and have the opposing team searching for answers, and that's what they did in the first half.

THUNDER CAME CHARGING OUT IN GAME 1 ⚡️ Every bucket from their 34-5 1st-half run ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rc42xwywXa — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder are favorites to come out of the Western Conference, and it's because of the things that they're already doing in Game 1 of the playoffs. Some have looked at the inexperience of the Thunder and said that they're not ready to make a deep playoff run, but it's hard to deny what they've done this season and say that.

If the Thunder continue to dominate like this throughout this series and maybe down the line in the playoffs, it might be time to take them series.