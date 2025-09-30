OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced veteran forward Kenrich Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. There's no timetable set for his return at this time. However, in many ways, Williams has embodied the Thunder's winning culture over the years, which led to Oklahoma City capturing its first NBA title.

Williams is entering his eighth NBA season, sixth with the Thunder, where he carved out a veteran's role on a championship team with an average age of 25.6 years old. Oklahoma City announced Williams' injury shortly before Media Day on Monday.

“Kenrich Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Monday. Further updates, including an expected timeline, will be provided following the procedure,” the team announced.

Since joining the Thunder in the 2020-21 season, Williams has established himself as a leader of the second unit. With occasional spot starts, Kenrich earned the nickname “Kenny Hustle” for his relentless approach and defensive flexibility while anchoring the Thunder's bench. He can take on any role to benefit the team.

With the additions of Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich's role has slightly diminished over the years, but his production has remained efficient, averaging 6.3 points on 48.3% shooting, including a 38.6% clip from three-point range, in 16.4 minutes per game last season.

The loss of Williams should create opportunities for Thunder's frontcourt players, such as Jaylin and Ousmane Dieng, to take on increased roles. Upon entering training camp, the Thunder's frontcourt will begin the season shorthanded, as All-Star Jalen Williams recovers from offseason wrist surgery, rookie Thomas Sorber is out with an ACL injury, and Kenrich is sidelined due to his recent knee surgery.

Article Continues Below

Sam Presti prioritizes growth amid Thunder's title defense

Thunder GM Sam Presti knows his team must improve if it plans to make franchise history twice. Upon entering the 2025-26 season, Presti warns the Thunder of the unknown while reminding them that continuing to improve as a team remains at the forefront, a principle that shouldn't change even after a team wins a title.

“That hasn't been the end-all thing. Obviously, I want to win like anybody else. I know our organization wants to win like anybody else, but I've done this long enough to realize so much of it is random,” Presti told ClutchPoints. “There [are] things that happen that you have to overcome. You have to go through, putting yourself in position year in and year out, to have an opportunity; to me, that's the hardest thing to do. You have to bounce back from things. You have to work through things.”

The Thunder will face the Hornets in its preseason opener on Sunday.