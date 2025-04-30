The Oklahoma City Thunder are getting cute on social media and getting compliments from the Memphis Grizzlies while waiting for a second-round NBA Playoffs opponent. Down time is not dead time, though, not for Mark Daigneault's ‘imperfect' Thunder. Everything around the organization is focused on building a championship culture and letting everyone feel they have equity in the outcomes. Every role player is allowed to be expressive, expected to show initiative when a winning play opportunity presents itself. Kenrich Williams walked ClutchPoints through that process and a bit more of his career before a big Game 4 win to sweep the opening series.

Williams has carved out a seven-year NBA career by doing the little things around stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Defensive stops, hustle plays, and unselfish basketball are a Kenny Hustle forte, along with some elite bench energy supporting the starting five. In an exclusive interview, the 30-year-old from Waco reflected on his journey from TCU to OKC, expressing gratitude for a homely environment that allows him to play freely while chasing a championship.

“The journey has been long, but it's been great. Super grateful for where I'm at,” Williams said. “And really blessed to be with this team and organization.”

As for that All-NBA, Hall of Fame caliber nickname?

“Yeah man, (the Kenny Hustle nickname) started at TCU,” Williams shared. “It just kind of stuck with me with the way I played. Now it's just been that way over a seven-year career from New Orleans to OKC.”

Kenny Hustle has become a fan favorite at every stop thanks to relentless energy and a team-first mentality. Though his career stats (6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 36.5% 3PA) won’t jump off the page, his impact resonates in the locker room and on the court.

Reflecting on this role player reality, Kenrich Williams remained grounded and appreciative while praising the behind-the-scenes work fueling the team’s success, particularly as they navigate the NBA Playoffs bracket.

“The work that we put in behind the scenes, the amount of film we watch, what the coaches do to help us prepare for games and (NBA Playoffs) series, those things go unnoticed,” explained Williams. “The amount of work (Mark Daigneault's staff) put in behind the scenes, they make our job way easier. We can just go out and play free to execute the game plan.”

Now in his fifth season with the Thunder (306 games and counting), Williams feels liberated in a system that encourages self-expression. Unlike past roles where he felt constrained, Oklahoma City’s culture fosters individuality, a hallmark of the team’s high-character roster. Anyone can see the confidence and conviction with this group without peeking at the standings.

Williams specifically emphasized the trust within the organization, allowing players to play to their strengths without restrictive roles.

“A lot of times, when you get stuck in a role, it's tough to feel free to be expressive,” Williams admitted. “I'm grateful this organization allows us to be ourselves and play our game. It's a part of our culture, the players that we have, and the type of high-character guys that we have. Like I said, that goes back to the coaches trusting us and allowing us to play our game.”

Forget the minute allotments and shot volumes that form most childhood NBA dreams. From an undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Pelicans to a vital piece of a contending Thunder squad, Williams simply cherishes the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“As far as my career,” Williams noted, “I'm just super grateful to be here with this team and in a position to go compete for a championship.”

Forget dreaming. Being able to hold (and wear) an NBA Finals championship ring is just 12 wins away. Just do not mention that in the Thunder locker room. There will be no jinxing and looking too far past the next practice. Mark Daigneault still has a few days before the next NBA Playoffs opponent will be known. Until the next Game 1, it's up to players like Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace to keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams sharp.

And true to the ‘Kenny Hustle' identity, Williams promised to keep doing the dirty work to help the Thunder reach their lofty NBA Finals goals.