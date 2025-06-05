MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the center of the NBA world’s attention, which has ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson realigning his hierarchy regarding Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry. As Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign enters the NBA Finals, it’s the difference between Jefferson taking Shai over Curry.

Jefferson explained his Gilgeous-Alexander over Curry take, per the Road Trippin’ podcast.

“At the start of the season, if we did a draft, I’m taking Steph right. At this point in time, in the season, and like looking at their bodies of work from this season, I’m most likely taking SGA,” Jefferson said. “Again next year it could be Steph.”

After winning this scoring title, Gilgeous-Alexander secured the MVP award over the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and won the MVP of the Western Conference Finals, where the Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1. If Shai were to win a title along with Finals MVP, he’d be joining Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal and Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan as the only three to win Finals MVP, the scoring title, and regular-season MVP in the same campaign.

But has he surpassed Stephen Curry? Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. It was his most impressive series throughout the Thunder’s deep postseason run. Richard Jefferson believes he's on his way to passing Curry.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Pacers take before Thunder series

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s “stubborn” take on the Pacers is undoubtedly something he can relate to. It’s philosophy the Thunder have subscribed to all season long, focusing on being the best version of themselves without any outside influence, including opinions, opposing teams’ mid-game adjustments, and the environment.

In the postseason, honing in on your own craft is vital, a point Gilgeous-Alexander related to the Pacers’ approach that has led to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“They play fast. They’re stubborn in the way they play,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, per The Oklahoman. “They play like that no matter the game, no matter the environment, no matter the round or stage. They play to their identity, and that’s why they’ve been really good.”

Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics in each round of the postseason have headlined the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals. Still, the Pacers’ defense and ability to erase double-digit leads have been their backbone throughout the playoffs. Pascal Siakam’s efficient production has also played a significant role, winning MVP of the Western Conference Finals after averaging 24.8 points on 52.4% shooting, including 50% from deep, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists against the Knicks.