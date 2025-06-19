As Jalen Williams continues to look like the best No. 2 option in the league during the 2025 NBA Finals, comparisons to Scottie Pippen continue to rise. However, Pippen does not think the comparisons are fair with the Oklahoma City Thunder star one win away from his first championship ring.

Pippen sees himself in the 23-year-old star, but does not want to “put a cap” on Williams' potential. The former six-time champion shockingly admitted that he believes Williams will be “greater” than himself, primarily due to the evolution of basketball.

“I don't even want to put a cap on him and say that he's going to be me,” Pippen said, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “I see him being greater, if I can say that. Just because of where the game is today. They have offensive freedom. We didn't have that; we mostly ran out of a system… Players that are playing in today's game have a better chance to be better than players in the past because of the ability to shoot the ball. If this kid continues to shoot the three-ball the way he shoots it, I'm not going to sit here and argue with nobody and say that you can compare us. Because you can't. He wins.”

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the 2025 NBA MVP award, Williams is the Thunder's clear second option. However, he is still clearly one of the best scorers in the league. After Williams dropped 40 points in Oklahoma City's Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers, comparisons to Pippen — the consensus best complementary star in league history — populated social media.

Jalen Williams leading Thunder in 2025 NBA Finals

Williams' 40-point outburst set a new playoff career-high and drove the Thunder to a pivotal 3-2 series lead. While Gilgeous-Alexander still leads the team with 32.4 points per game in the NBA Finals, Williams is gradually taking over each contest.

Williams started the series slowly, scoring 17 points in Game 1 on 6-for-19 shooting. He added 19 points in Game 2 while still struggling from the floor, shooting just 5-for-14. Since then, Williams has been on a tear, dropping 26 points in Game 3 and 27 in Game 4 before exploding on Monday night.

Already an All-NBA talent, it is easy to forget that Williams is just in his third year out of Santa Clara. Even if the Thunder clinch the series in Game 6, it would be difficult to name Williams the Finals MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander, but the future is undeniably bright for Oklahoma City and its young core.