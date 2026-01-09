The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team all season. Their last game featured a hard-fought win against the Utah Jazz. But they will be shorthanded, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Williams are among the featured list of players on the injury list for the Thunder in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 46 points against the Jazz. However, he is dealing with a right-ankle injury and is unavailable. Meanwhile, Holmgren also played well, adding 28 points. Yet, he is dealing with bilateral shin pain and is also out. Isaiah Hartenstein has a right soleus strain and is also out. Additionally, Alex Caruso has lower-back soreness and is questionable to play. Cason Wallace has great toe soreness and will not play.

The plethora of injuries will force the Thunder to turn to their depth as they try to maintain their success. Ultimately, Ajay Mitchell likely draws the start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. Aaron Wiggins may draw the start in place of Holmgren. Likewise, Kenrich Williams or Branden Carlson could draw the start at center.

Since starting the season 24-1, the Thunder have gone 7-6 in their past 13 games, signalling a regression to the mean. One of the Thunder's low points came recently, in a stunning loss to the Charlotte Hornets. As they attempt to regain their winning formula, they will be shorthanded against a Grizzlies team that is fighting for its playoff lives.

The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 119-103 in their first matchup back on December 22, 2025. Prior to that, they defeated the Grizzlies 114-100 on November 9. But they will be missing most of their starting lineup as they face the Grizzlies for the third time tonight.