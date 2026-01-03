Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren reacted to winning Defensive Player of the Month after beating the Golden State Warriors 131-94 on Friday. Holmgren closed out 2025 with 12 blocks across three Thunder victories, as the defending champion extended its winning streak to four games.

During Holmgren's postgame media availability, he addressed what individual accolades mean to him amidst the Thunder's pursuit to win back-to-back championships.

“It's cool, but like, I don't know, we're in the middle of a season. I'm not too big on individual awards when we're chasing what we're trying to chase. Obviously, I never take anything for granted,” Holmgren said. “It's much appreciated. And it's great to have hard work recognized, but I'd say it's cool, but we have bigger things that we're more excited about. We were able to win tonight, and that's what I'm excited about.”

This is Chet Holmgren's first Defensive Player of the Month for the Thunder. He helped Oklahoma City to a 9-4 record while averaging 18.3 points on 59.6% shooting, including 46.2% from deep, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. His 18 swats led at the rim led the NBA during December, and his 24 total blocks ranked second in the Western Conference.

The Thunder currently ranks first in the NBA in defensive rating (14.5), first in turnovers forced per game (18.1), and first in points off turnovers per game (24.7). Holmgren winning DPOM follows Cason Wallace winning the award for November. The Thunder is the first team to have two players win in back-to-back months.

Chet Holmgren praises Thunder's defense in blowout win

In a 124-95 blowout, Chet Holmgren anchored the Thunder's defense against the Blazers. The connectivity on defense has led to an elite defensive team, just as the Thunder approached last season as the league's best defense.

Holmgren is a major force on the defensive end of the floor for the Thunder, as he discussed ways the defending champions' defense is once again leading the league.

“Playing as a unit on that end of the floor, just being connected. We’re all flying around. When you do that, you can really speed teams up,” Holmgren said. “But at the same time, you have to be ready to move fast, and help each other, as well, because you’re going to give up advantages. When that’s happening, you just gotta be able to cover for each other multiple times.”

The Thunder will look to extend its winning streak to five in Sunday's matchup against the Suns.