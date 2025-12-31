Before facing the Portland Blazers on New Year's Eve, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren said opposing teams defend him unlike any one of his other teammates. Holmgren bounced back from losing to the Spurs with a team-high 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in a 129-104 blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, the Thunder won back-to-back games, following Monday's 140-129 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Holmgren revealed that how teams guard him differs from how the rest of the Thunder is guarded.

“Every single game is different, which, really, it is. I feel like I get guarded [differently] more than anyone else on the team, just depending on other team's personnel, how they want to scheme things up,” Holmgren said. “But I think it's beautiful. Take what the defense gives me, be aggressive, and just try to get my stuff into the game — some nights it's going to be turning over my right shoulder, some nights it's going to be turning over my left shoulder. Just got to be efficient and quick to get to my stuff.”

For many opposing teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, who beat the defending champions three times in two weeks, limiting Holmgren's offensive production is critical to beating the Thunder. While All-Star Jalen Williams continues adapting to his surgically repaired right wrist, Holmgren is often Oklahoma City's second option to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Kendrick Perkins calls out Chet Holmgren in Spurs matchup

Article Continues Below

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins called out Chet Holmgren's performance in the Thunder's pair of losses against the Spurs. Perkins went so far as to say the Spurs punked Holmgren, he said, per ESPN's Get Up.

“I’ve got to get on my boy Chet Holmgren for a minute. He's playing soft in this matchup. Victor Wembanyama wants the smoke,” Perkins said. “He's ducking that smoke right now—that hard foul that he had, and yelling and clapping at the free throw line. Chet got to come with it next time they play the Spurs. It might be in the postseason, but he’s got to come with it because right now the Spurs are punking the Thunder, and they're making them look soft.”

After scoring seven and 10 points in the two losses against the Spurs on a combined 8-for-19 shooting, Holmgren followed it up with 29 and 24 against the 76ers and the Hawks on a combined 21-for-31 attempts, including 4-for-8 in a back-to-back at the Paycom Center.