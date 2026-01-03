After a 131-94 win against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was in-depth about his return from two wrist surgeries and how head coach Mark Daigneault consistently challenges his team. The Thunder reached its 30th win in 35 tries on Friday, matching last season's 30-5 record, as Oklahoma City continues its pursuit to repeat as champions.

Williams, who joined Sports on Prime's NBA Nightcap after the Thunder's win, revealed how Daigneault constantly challenges the defending champions amidst their best record in the NBA.

“Not getting bored with the process. I think it helps because we're so young. So, everybody's like so driven on a personal improvement that it kind of helps the team in a way,” Williams said. “He just does a good job of keeping us motivated, and keeping up humble. We go through film, and it's not all sunshine and rainbows. We're trying to, obviously, accomplish something that we can hold onto for years to come.

“He just does a good job of finding different things to motivate us, and different things that we can get better at.”

Williams finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 attempts, six rebounds, and two assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 30 points and seven assists. Chet Holmgren recorded a double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds), along with four assists and four blocks.

Jalen Williams on joining the 2025-26 Thunder mid-season

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wouldn't overreact to Jalen Williams' struggles as the All-Star forward eased his way back into the fold this season. Williams revealed it wasn't easy for him at first, but playing for a team that was winning at a high rate helped him find his footing.

“It's a little difficult adjusting when your team starts 21-0,” Williams said with a smile. “It's a little harder, but it's also easier at the same time. There's not any thing that I have to force. Just having two hand surgeries has been more of the difficult part, trying to get back used to going five months without using my hand as I did in my first reps, on a team, where everybody's going at us every night. And I'm trying to figure that out as well — that's more of the hard part.

“Trying to figure out where I fit in with the team. When somebody's out, everybody else is doing more and more. So, trying to complement them, as I get back into something that looks more seamless,” Williams concluded.

Williams is averaging 16.9 points on 45.3% shooting, 5.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across 16 regular-season games.