Jun 23, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder witnessed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a level of greatness never seen in franchise history. He capped his Most Valuable Player winning performance by leading OKC to its first-ever NBA Finals victory Sunday. But he deferred the credit to a “once in a lifetime” player after beating the Indiana Pacers.

That generational talent SGA referred to? Jalen Williams, who earned hefty praise from the league MVP as the confetti fell.

“[JDub's a] once in a lifetime player… This is just as much my MVP as it is his,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"[JDub's a] once in a lifetime player… This is just as much my MVP as it is his." 🤝 SGA with nothing but respect for JDub as he shares the #NBAFinalsMVP trophy with his star teammate 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Zl8ZZOiTDL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

SGA dropped 29 points in one last breakout effort. This time with the shiny Larry O'Brien Trophy inside the Paycom Center. But he believes Williams helped will the Thunder to the title too.

How Jalen Williams elevated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Williams brought a needed spark offensively. He delivered 20 points in 38 minutes of play.

And he didn't even score until the 4:55 mark of the first quarter. After Tyrese Haliburton left with his calf Achilles tear.

Article Continues Below

Williams grabbed a pass from the reigning MVP and threw down the two-hand dunk. That play became a nice closet rebound from the Pascal Siakam throwdown he took in Game 6.

He tacked on one more basket before the first ended. Williams delivered a driving layup with 22.2 seconds to go in the first.

But the second half swung “J-Dub's” way. The forward dropped nine points in the third quarter. Including hitting a step back 17-footer with 1:27 left in that quarter. His scoring handed OKC its first double digit lead of the evening.

SGA led the scoring charge. But Williams played the role of secondary spark plug when the Thunder needed to ignite.

The ex-Santa Clara University star bounced back from a dismal 16-point outing in Game 6. He leaves the biggest game of his basketball career a champion. He reached Kobe Bryant territory after the game.

Williams looked at the camera and pointed to his ring finger after the game. That came before SGA dropped the generational praise as Oklahoma City celebrated its first pro sports championship.