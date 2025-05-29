Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to persevere through dark times before becoming the star player he is for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander joined the Thunder in the second season of his NBA career, following a trade that saw him and multiple players go from the Los Angeles Clippers to Oklahoma City in exchange for Paul George. This had him adapt to a different situation, igniting the fire that allowed him to become one of the best players in the league.

The star guard helped the Thunder reach the 2025 NBA Finals after winning 124-94 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, taking the series 4-1. He also won the West Finals MVP, as he got to reflect on his accomplishments with the team since he became a member in 2019.

“I just want to shout out these fans. They've been here since the couple years I got here. There's some really dark times in this arena, not fun times, and these fans have been by our side, through thick and thin, so we appreciate them, first and foremost. And then, of course, I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I'm nothing. Clear as day. I don't have 124 points by myself,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was more than deserving of the West Finals MVP Award, dominating the Timberwolves throughout Game 5 and the series.

In 34 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a stat line of 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. By the series' end, he produced 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Oklahoma City returns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, their fifth overall. They now have the opportunity to win their first title since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008. As both the regular-season MVP and West Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready for the challenge.

The Thunder will prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where they will meet the East Finals winner between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.