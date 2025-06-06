Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a season to remember. The 26-year-old won his first MVP award while leading the Thunder to the best record in the league. He helped the Thunder cruise through the Western Conference playoffs and into the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Indiana Pacers with the championship on the line. Thanks to his fellow Canadiens Luguentz Dort and Andrew Nembhard, Gilgeous-Alexander helped make history before the Finals tipped off.

For the first time in NBA history, three Canadiens started in an NBA Finals game, according to Sportsnet Stats. Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Nembhard all played together for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics. Now, the latter will take on the MVP and an All-NBA defensive player for the championship.

All three players represent their countries proudly and have become great players in international play. That trio, combined with Jamal Murray and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, formed one of the best teams in the Olympics this summer. Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort defeated both of them en route to the Finals, and hope to send Nembhard home disappointed.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Stephen A. Smith sends fiery message to Thunder before NBA FinalsLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center.
Air Corgi makes Pacers-Thunder Finals pickMalik Brown ·
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at the Chase Center with Richard Jefferson in the background
Richard Jefferson drops Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Stephen Curry takeJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Doris Burke reveals Thunder fans got mad over on-air ‘free-throw merchant’ quipsJulian Ojeda ·
Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, June, 29, 2024 with the Pacers logo in the background
Thunder rumors: Would Sam Presti ‘ride off into sunset’ with NBA title?Josue Pavon ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
1 salty idea Adam Silver must consider to spice up NBA Cup In-Season TournamentChris Dodson ·

The Thunder's Canadiens are crucial starters and have helped Oklahoma City dominate. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, winning the MVP award over Nikola Jokic after a runner-up season in 2024. Dort made his first All-NBA Defensive team and serves as the Thunder's point-of-attack defender.

Nembhard's role is smaller compared to his fellow Canadiens, but he is still a big piece of the Pacers' success. He and Aaron Nesmith will split time guarding Gilgeous-Alexander during the Finals, hoping to slow him down enough so that their offense can keep the game close. Nembhard's shooting will come in clutch if he continues to hit his three-point shots.

The Finals feature the Thunder and Pacers, both fighting for their first championships in decades. Regardless of which team wins, one of their starters will have come from Canada.