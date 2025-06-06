Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a season to remember. The 26-year-old won his first MVP award while leading the Thunder to the best record in the league. He helped the Thunder cruise through the Western Conference playoffs and into the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Indiana Pacers with the championship on the line. Thanks to his fellow Canadiens Luguentz Dort and Andrew Nembhard, Gilgeous-Alexander helped make history before the Finals tipped off.

For the first time in NBA history, three Canadiens started in an NBA Finals game, according to Sportsnet Stats. Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Nembhard all played together for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics. Now, the latter will take on the MVP and an All-NBA defensive player for the championship.

All three players represent their countries proudly and have become great players in international play. That trio, combined with Jamal Murray and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, formed one of the best teams in the Olympics this summer. Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort defeated both of them en route to the Finals, and hope to send Nembhard home disappointed.

The Thunder's Canadiens are crucial starters and have helped Oklahoma City dominate. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, winning the MVP award over Nikola Jokic after a runner-up season in 2024. Dort made his first All-NBA Defensive team and serves as the Thunder's point-of-attack defender.

Nembhard's role is smaller compared to his fellow Canadiens, but he is still a big piece of the Pacers' success. He and Aaron Nesmith will split time guarding Gilgeous-Alexander during the Finals, hoping to slow him down enough so that their offense can keep the game close. Nembhard's shooting will come in clutch if he continues to hit his three-point shots.

The Finals feature the Thunder and Pacers, both fighting for their first championships in decades. Regardless of which team wins, one of their starters will have come from Canada.