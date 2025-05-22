The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, and the superstar guard received some more good news on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 NBA MVP award over fellow finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the third player in Thunder history to be named the NBA's MVP, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in an exclusive club. On a day full of congratulations for him, his mother was the first in line. She partnered with AT&T to deliver a special message to her son after he won the award.

“Finally! You got it!” said Chermaine Gilgeous. “You deserve it. Like I said, be you, stay focused and everything else will work out.”

This season is one full of redemption for Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in last year's postseason, he and the Thunder defeated Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Jokic beat him out for last season's MVP award, making this one all the more sweet for the Thunder's leader.

He faces a tough test against the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, but Gilgeous-Alexander has proven that he is up to the challenge. He and his teammates have their eyes set on a title after winning 68 games in the regular season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the way for Oklahoma City, pacing the team and the rest of the NBA in scoring. His leadership is far beyond his years, and he is the main reason why experts believe that this could be the beginning of a new dynasty in the NBA.

While Gilgeous-Alexander revels in the spotlight today, he knows that his job is far from over. Luckily for him, his mother is in his corner, ready to cheer him on every step of the way.

“You're definitely on your way to being one of the best to every play the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander's mother told him, recognizing his greatness.