After Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his “free-throw merchant” moniker. The assumption that Gilgeous-Alexander manufactured consistent trips to the free-throw line was an ongoing debate around NBA circles. Some critics pointed to it as the reason he won the scoring title, which ultimately contributed to his MVP award win.

Gilgeous-Alexander was recently the subject of research, examining how his 2024-25 season would have unfolded had he not made frequent trips to the free-throw line, according to Charting Hoops' Chris Gunther.

“Taking out all free throws, Shai still led the league in scoring,” Gunther unveiled. “Taking out all Thunder free throws (we’ll let their opponents keep their makes), the Thunder would have lost three more games and finished 65-17, still tops in the league. Even without free throws, the Thunder would have won 65 games.”

Without free throws, Gilgeous-Alexander would have averaged 32.8 points, beating out Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic (29.0), Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, and Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards (27.2).

“This doesn’t account for how coaches and players would have adapted to fewer foul calls, but in all likelihood the Thunder probably still win the title,” Gunther added. “Shai probably still wins MVP. Maybe it’s not pleasant to watch, but in the broader scheme of things, foul baiting didn’t change the NBA season all that much. That’s not to say it won’t in the future.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to ‘Free-throw merchant'

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the fourth quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the first to be accused of being a “free-throw merchant” in recent years, and he won't be the last. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander, who heard fans chanting the label, addressed those chants after the Thunder beat the Timberwolves in Game 4.

“Like, the way I see it, fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game, me being the head of the snake of our team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And that's their job, that's what creates home-court advantage, that's what creates a fanbase, that's what creates energy in the building, and they want the Timberwolves to win. They don't want the Oklahoma City Thunder to win. So I expect nothing else.

“As far as the label, I don't care. I never cared. I've said this before, I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we're at the top of everyone's radar, it's a little bit more noticeable, and now people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment.”

It'll be interesting to see if Gilgeous-Alexander's moniker follows him into the 2025-26 season.

